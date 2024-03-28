Sign up
Previous
Photo 2921
Pileated Woodpecker!
Found this guy out on the side of the tree. He did manage to stop pecking for just a little bit so I could get a still shot.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th March 2024 12:07pm
Tags
birds-rick365
