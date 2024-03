Got the Barred Owl!

Went down for sunset this evening. When I got there, I had to remove the big lens and put on my sunset lens. As I got out of the car, noticed this large bird fly over and land not too far from the car. Soooo, went back to the car and swapped out lenses, once again. And it actually stayed in the spot where I saw it land. Guess it was late enough, that it could keep it's eyes open.