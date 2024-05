Baby Osprey's Peeking Out of the Nest!

When I was getting the shots of this nest, didn't even think the babies were anywhere's around. Didn't see them until I put it on the computer and saw that one face looking out at me. You can only see two in this shot, but this is the nest that had the three, so guess the last one is taking a nap. Mom was sitting in a tree, about 75 yards away, watching over them.