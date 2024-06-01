Previous
The Osprey Babies Intentlly Watching! by rickster549
The Osprey Babies Intentlly Watching!

Not sure what they were looking at, but seemed like they were really watching something down below. Wasn't mom, so not sure what it could have been.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jane Pittenger ace
Ruffled feathers and all. Too bad the bright light blew out on their heads
June 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
June 2nd, 2024  
