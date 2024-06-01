Sign up
Previous
Photo 2986
The Osprey Babies Intentlly Watching!
Not sure what they were looking at, but seemed like they were really watching something down below. Wasn't mom, so not sure what it could have been.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
2
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st May 2024 11:25am
Tags
birds-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Ruffled feathers and all. Too bad the bright light blew out on their heads
June 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
June 2nd, 2024
