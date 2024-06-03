Previous
Osprey At the Nest Tree! by rickster549
Photo 2988

Osprey At the Nest Tree!

Still haven't seen any babies yet, but it sort of sounds like there might be some little ones up in this nest. Guess I'm just not staying around long enough to see it there is anything in the nest.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Rick

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Babies or not, still a really nice capture. How fun to see!
June 4th, 2024  
