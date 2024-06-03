Sign up
Previous
Photo 2988
Osprey At the Nest Tree!
Still haven't seen any babies yet, but it sort of sounds like there might be some little ones up in this nest. Guess I'm just not staying around long enough to see it there is anything in the nest.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd June 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Babies or not, still a really nice capture. How fun to see!
June 4th, 2024
