Osprey Getting Ready to Take Off! by rickster549
Photo 2989

Osprey Getting Ready to Take Off!

And as you can see, it was lightening it's load. :-) And right after this move, it did take off.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
