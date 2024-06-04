Sign up
Photo 2989
Osprey Getting Ready to Take Off!
And as you can see, it was lightening it's load. :-) And right after this move, it did take off.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th June 2024 9:47am
Tags
birds-rick365
