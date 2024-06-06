Previous
Mockingbird on the Urn! by rickster549
Photo 2991

Saw this one in one of the local flower gardens. Nice that they had the large urn for the bird to land on.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Rick

@rickster549
