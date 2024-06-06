Sign up
Previous
Photo 2991
Mockingbird on the Urn!
Saw this one in one of the local flower gardens. Nice that they had the large urn for the bird to land on.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th June 2024 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
