Fuzzy Head Was Out Again Today! by rickster549
Photo 2992

Fuzzy Head Was Out Again Today!

Was looking for the Great Horned Owl, but it's keeping it's mouth shut. The Barred owls are very noisy, so it makes it fairly easy to find. So have to get their. picture. :-)
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Rick

