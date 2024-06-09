Previous
Queen Anne's Lace! by rickster549
Photo 2994

Queen Anne's Lace!

While in my sunset spot, I noticed this bloom there behind me, so had to set up and get a few shots of it. Good conditions. No wind and nothing to shake the bush.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
