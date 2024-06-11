Previous
Juvenile Yellow Crowned Night Heron! by rickster549
Photo 2996

Juvenile Yellow Crowned Night Heron!

The lighting was really bad when I was trying to get this shot, so the color is not the best. Have been looking for these guys for a while and finally found one. Hopefully, I can get some shots with better lighting.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Rick

@rickster549
