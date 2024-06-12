Sign up
Photo 2997
Not Sure What's Wrong With This Guy!
As hot as it is right now, I don't think it was cold, so guess it just got tired and decided to just lay down and stretch out.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th June 2024 3:19pm
Tags
squirrels-rick365
