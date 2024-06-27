Previous
The Hammock's Are Starting Spring Up! by rickster549
Photo 3009

The Hammock's Are Starting Spring Up!

Trying something a little different with the b&w. Noticed this teenager hanging out in the hammock. There will be lots of them in the coming months. The kids really like to get out there and just hang out. :-)
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Neat b&w image
June 28th, 2024  
