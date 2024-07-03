Sign up
Previous
Photo 3015
Egret Searching for a Snack!
Got this one as it was searching the water for some sort of snack. Must not have been a whole lot, as it wasn't doing a lot of poking to grab a minnow.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
