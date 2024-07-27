Previous
Spider with Lunch! by rickster549
Photo 3034

Spider with Lunch!

Couldn't tell what it was eating, but it had a pretty large insect on the other side. I never could get a good shot from that side.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Rick

@rickster549
Suzanne ace
Wow!
July 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot. fav.
July 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yikes ! a great shot - makes my arms prickle !!! fav
July 28th, 2024  
