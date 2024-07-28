Sign up
Previous
Photo 3035
Dragonfly!
Just happened to see this one off on a small limb as I was walking the trail. It did stay there for a while, so was somewhat easy to get a shot. Just not from the front side.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th July 2024 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Terrific close up
July 29th, 2024
