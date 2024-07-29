Previous
Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
Monarch Butterfly!

Walking the boardwalk at one of the parks, I saw this Monarch flittering around. Hadn't really ever seen one around this location. But it almost stopped and I was able to get a few shots.
Rick

gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
July 30th, 2024  
