Ibiss, Checking Things Out! by rickster549
Ibiss, Checking Things Out!

Saw this guy just hanging out on this big limb up in the tree. Kind of surprising, as we usually just see them on the ground poking around.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Rick

