Eastern Lubber Grasshopper! by rickster549
Photo 3042

Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!

Found this guy just hanging out on the leaves.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
