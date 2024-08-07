Previous
Lotus Flower and the Bee! by rickster549
Lotus Flower and the Bee!

Was trying to get a shot of the flower and saw the bee flying in. Nice of it to photobomb the picture.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Rick

I just love this..
August 8th, 2024  
