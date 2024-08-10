Previous
Anhinga Taking a Break! by rickster549
Anhinga Taking a Break!

Saw this guy up there on the old tree stump just hanging out. Didn't stay around long enough to see if it went back into the water.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Super composition
August 11th, 2024  
