Yellow Crowned Night Heron! by rickster549
Yellow Crowned Night Heron!

Found this guy this morning as I was walking on the boardwalk. It just happened to fly up there land on a big tree trunk, in pretty good view.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Excellent clarity!
August 14th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
August 14th, 2024  
