Photo 3055
Osprey, Looking Over the Waters!
Went looking for the owl again, late this afternoon, and heard this guy calling so had to go check it out. Used to be an old nest up in that tree, but they abandoned it, this year.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D850
17th August 2024 7:15pm
birds-rick365
