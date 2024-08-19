Sign up
Previous
Photo 3057
Monarch Butterfly!
Found a few of these guys this morning. Wasn't the easiest shots to get, as they were almost continuously moving. But made enough shots, that I did get some that were pretty still.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th August 2024 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot and pretty setting
August 20th, 2024
