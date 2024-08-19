Previous
Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
Monarch Butterfly!

Found a few of these guys this morning. Wasn't the easiest shots to get, as they were almost continuously moving. But made enough shots, that I did get some that were pretty still.
19th August 2024

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Nice shot and pretty setting
August 20th, 2024  
