Lizard on the Railing! by rickster549
Photo 3064

Lizard on the Railing!

Saw this guy sitting up there on the railing so had to try to get a shot looking straight down the rail. Was hoping that it would put that throat out, but it never happened.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Rick

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Excellent
August 27th, 2024  
