Great Horned Owl! by rickster549
Photo 3094

Great Horned Owl!

Another shot from the other day when the owl was on the ground. This was when it jumped up on a broken limb that was on the ground. It was keeping a very close eye on me.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Rick

