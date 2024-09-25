Sign up
Photo 3094
Great Horned Owl!
Another shot from the other day when the owl was on the ground. This was when it jumped up on a broken limb that was on the ground. It was keeping a very close eye on me.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
