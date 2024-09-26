Sign up
Previous
Photo 3095
The Bees Were Busy!
Did get out for a little bit today and was able to find a collection of bees all over these white and yellow flowers. Trying the macro lens with a 1.4 tele-converter.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Terrific focus!
September 27th, 2024
