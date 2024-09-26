Previous
The Bees Were Busy! by rickster549
The Bees Were Busy!

Did get out for a little bit today and was able to find a collection of bees all over these white and yellow flowers. Trying the macro lens with a 1.4 tele-converter.
26th September 2024

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Terrific focus!
September 27th, 2024  
