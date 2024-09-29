Previous
Banana Spider! by rickster549
Photo 3098

Banana Spider!

Fortunately, this guy was above the trail, so no one was running into the web. Although, it wouldn't surprise me, that some of the strands might have been low enough for some of the people to have run into it, early on.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
bkb in the city ace
Great pic
September 30th, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful shot with the web
September 30th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
nah....me no likey
September 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
