Bald Eagle in the Distance! by rickster549
Photo 3099

Bald Eagle in the Distance!

This seems to be a favorite perch for the eagles. Just wish it was about a football field closer to where I could get the shot.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Nicely framed, though!
October 1st, 2024  
amyK ace
Nice profile shot
October 1st, 2024  
