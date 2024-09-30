Sign up
Photo 3099
Bald Eagle in the Distance!
This seems to be a favorite perch for the eagles. Just wish it was about a football field closer to where I could get the shot.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th September 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Nicely framed, though!
October 1st, 2024
amyK
ace
Nice profile shot
October 1st, 2024
