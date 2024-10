Milky Way and a Lot of Lights!

Thought I would try another spot tonight, but didn't realize that it was still in a highly light polluted area. Did have some clouds out there and not totally sure that I had the lens pointed up high enough to get most of the milky way. Did have a problem with the pier roof getting in the way, so probably still need to go to another spot. Probably best on black if you have the time.