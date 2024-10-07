Previous
Hanging on for Dear Life! by rickster549
Photo 3106

Hanging on for Dear Life!

Well, probably not, as these guys can hang any way that they want to. Think this one is a female red bellied woodpecker.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Rick

