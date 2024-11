Red Shouldered Hawk!

Was walking the trail this morning and let a family pass by, and just as they passed, looked up and there was this guy sitting up there, about 8 to 9 feet away. Couldn't believe that it just sat there, so had to back up some to actually be able for the camera to focus. Then it dove down for a catch, but guess it missed it, as when I looked at it's new position, it didn't have anything in it's claws.