Previous
Photo 3125
Barred Owl With Eye's Open!
Another view of yesterdays "peace" owl. It looks like it was wide awake for the time of day. Just couldn't get a good angle on this guy.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd November 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
