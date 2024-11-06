Previous
The Egret and It's Catch! by rickster549
The Egret and It's Catch!

Driving in to the park this afternoon, saw this guy out there searching the waters. And after a bit, it came up with a choice crawfish.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Rick

Beryl Lloyd ace
Just a quick little snack !! great timing and capture !
November 7th, 2024  
