One of the Piers on the River! by rickster549
Photo 3131

One of the Piers on the River!

Got this one the other day with lot of clouds around, so it seemed to be black and white. So I just went ahead and made it a full b&w.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Very effective b&w!
November 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous on black.
November 10th, 2024  
