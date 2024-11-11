Sign up
Previous
Photo 3131
One of the Piers on the River!
Got this one the other day with lot of clouds around, so it seemed to be black and white. So I just went ahead and made it a full b&w.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9935
photos
152
followers
52
following
857% complete
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3374
3129
3427
3375
3130
3428
3376
3131
Views
6
2
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D850
8th November 2024 11:59am
misc-rick365
Barb
ace
Very effective b&w!
November 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous on black.
November 10th, 2024
