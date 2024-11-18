Sign up
Previous
Photo 3140
Mr Pileated Woodpecker!
Heard this guy making a lot of noise from quite a ways away. Finally got up to the tree and saw it banging it's beak in the side of the tree. Chips were flying everywhere, but don't think I got any of that in the shot.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th November 2024 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick265
