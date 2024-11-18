Previous
Mr Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3140

Mr Pileated Woodpecker!

Heard this guy making a lot of noise from quite a ways away. Finally got up to the tree and saw it banging it's beak in the side of the tree. Chips were flying everywhere, but don't think I got any of that in the shot.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
860% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact