Photo 3150
Well, We Do Get a Little Color Down Here!
You've just got to look in the right direction. These trees were sort of tucked in back behind the green trees, so it's sort of hard to get a really clear shot of them.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9992
photos
154
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd December 2024 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
