Previous
Carolina Wren Out on a Limb! by rickster549
Photo 3151

Carolina Wren Out on a Limb!

Just a filler for today. Had to go the Periodontics today to have a tooth removed, so didn't get out at all. Went way back into the archives.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
863% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous!
December 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and beautiful bokeh.
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact