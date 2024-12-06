Sign up
Photo 3154
Anhinga on the Osprey's Nest!
Guess the Osprey's are not too concerned about other birds on their nest at this time of the year. But it won't be too long and the Osprey's will most likely be back and the Anhinga will have to find another resting spot.
6th December 2024
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th December 2024 11:10am
Privacy
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Interesting!
December 7th, 2024
