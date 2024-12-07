Previous
The Camelia's are in Bloom! by rickster549
Photo 3155

The Camelia's are in Bloom!

Found a tree at one of the parks and had to bring a couple of blooms back home. Tried framing this one, but not sure I like the final result.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
864% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact