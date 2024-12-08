Previous
Blue Bird on the Suet! by rickster549
Photo 3156

Blue Bird on the Suet!

Finally got some new feed and a block of suet out, so some of the birds are starting to come back.
8th December 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird.
December 9th, 2024  
