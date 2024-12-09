Previous
The Lady Hooded Merganser! by rickster549
Photo 3157

The Lady Hooded Merganser!

Seems so strange that there is such a difference between the male and female ducks.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
864% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact