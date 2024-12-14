Sign up
Photo 3162
Dragonfly on the Threads!
Not sure what the threads are, but seemed like the dragonfly liked them very much, as it sat there for quite a while. Just wouldn't turn around.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
*lynn
ace
The light on the wings is amazing!
December 15th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Super detail and light
December 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely close up and light.
December 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Super light and steel detail. I knew love the sunlight on his wings fav
December 15th, 2024
