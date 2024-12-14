Previous
Dragonfly on the Threads! by rickster549
Not sure what the threads are, but seemed like the dragonfly liked them very much, as it sat there for quite a while. Just wouldn't turn around.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Rick

*lynn ace
The light on the wings is amazing!
December 15th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Super detail and light
December 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely close up and light.
December 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Super light and steel detail. I knew love the sunlight on his wings fav
December 15th, 2024  
