Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3164
Poinsettia Flowers!
One of our neighbors dropped off this pot of poinsettia's the other day, so I had to try and get some shots of those red leaves. Even tried to spray down the leaves, but most of the water just ran off. :-(
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10034
photos
153
followers
52
following
866% complete
View this month »
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
Latest from all albums
3459
3162
3460
3408
3163
3461
3409
3164
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th December 2024 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Pretty capture.
December 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful frame filler of this vibrant red.
December 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
December 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close