Poinsettia Flowers! by rickster549
Poinsettia Flowers!

One of our neighbors dropped off this pot of poinsettia's the other day, so I had to try and get some shots of those red leaves. Even tried to spray down the leaves, but most of the water just ran off. :-(
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Rick

gloria jones ace
Pretty capture.
December 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful frame filler of this vibrant red.
December 17th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
December 17th, 2024  
