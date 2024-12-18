Sign up
Photo 3166
Snowy Egret Fly-by!
Caught this one as it was flying across the lake to join up with the rest of the crown on the other side. More on that in the next day or so.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th December 2024 10:46am
Tags
birds-rick365
