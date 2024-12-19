Previous
Cormarants and Ibis! by rickster549
Cormarants and Ibis!

Guess this was a warm spot as all of the birds really seemed to like sitting up there on the bank. This was where the Snowy Egret was flying to that I posted yesterday.
Rick

