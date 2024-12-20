Sign up
Previous
Photo 3168
Getting a Little Bit of Fall Color!
One of the cypress trees out on the river showing quite a bit of color, this late in the season.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
misc-rick365
Diana
That sure is a pop of colour.
December 21st, 2024
