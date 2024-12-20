Previous
Getting a Little Bit of Fall Color! by rickster549
Photo 3168

Getting a Little Bit of Fall Color!

One of the cypress trees out on the river showing quite a bit of color, this late in the season.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
867% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That sure is a pop of colour.
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact