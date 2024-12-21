Previous
Mr Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Mr Pileated Woodpecker!

Heard this guy off of the trail and it was taking a bit to actually find him. But, kept looking and finally saw that head bouncing back and forth.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Beautiful
December 22nd, 2024  
