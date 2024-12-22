Previous
Egret Wading in the Pond! by rickster549
Photo 3170

Egret Wading in the Pond!

Saw this one as I was driving out of the park, so was able to pull over and get a bunch of shots. It had an Ibis that was following but the Ibis didn't get too close.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
