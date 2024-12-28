Previous
A Little Camera Movement! by rickster549
A Little Camera Movement!

Didn't really get anything today, so had to go outside after sunset, to see what I could do with the Christmas lights.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Rick

Barb ace
Love this!
December 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Cool!
December 29th, 2024  
