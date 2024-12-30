Sign up
Photo 3178
See What the Warm Temps Bring Out!
Think this is a Brown Water Snake, non venomous. They seem to like coming out on the rocks, probably after the sun has warmed them up.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th December 2024 12:09pm
Tags
misc-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Yikes.
December 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
It has beautiful markings, lovely shot and textures.
December 31st, 2024
