See What the Warm Temps Bring Out! by rickster549
See What the Warm Temps Bring Out!

Think this is a Brown Water Snake, non venomous. They seem to like coming out on the rocks, probably after the sun has warmed them up.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Rick

gloria jones ace
Yikes.
December 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
It has beautiful markings, lovely shot and textures.
December 31st, 2024  
